Auchi Poly student shot dead during graduation party in Edo state

Tragedy struck after a female outgoing student of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State, Uloko Laurenta Apaume, was allegedly shot dead by a member of a community vigilante group during a graduation party. Sunday Vanguard learnt that Uloko, a banking and finance graduating student, was accidentally shot by the vigilante member who was at the scene to […]

