Auchi Poly Students Protest The Killing Of Fresh Graduate By Vigilante Group – Photos
Auchi Polytechnic students protested this morning for the killing of Uloko Lawrenta Apaume, a fresh banking and finance graduate who was shot dead by a member of the vigilante group.
The students who have blocked some major roads in the vicinity are pleading that word be put out for these vigilante groups to be stopped from using guns as this is not the first time this type of incidence is happening.
One of the students protesting said that, ‘note that the last time students protested over the management high handed attitude, these vigilantes were brought into school to oppress us’
See more photos from the protests below…
