Australian star Ellyse Perry ready for pink-ball learning curve in Ashes warm up – The Sydney Morning Herald
The Sydney Morning Herald
Australian star Ellyse Perry ready for pink-ball learning curve in Ashes warm up
Australian star Ellyse Perry will use the learning experience of being banned from the bowling attack last week as preparation for her first pink-ball experience on Friday night. Perry's control will be put under the microscope when she uses a pink …
