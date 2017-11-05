Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Automakers unite to create an electric vehicle charging network across Europe

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Ford, Daimler, BMW, and Volkswagen have teamed up for a joint venture called Ionity, which plans to have 400 or more high-speed electric vehicle charging stations across Europe by 2020.

The post Automakers unite to create an electric vehicle charging network across Europe appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.