Automatic Discount Of £3,000 Available For Courses Starting In January 2018 At Sheffield Hallam University – Meet Us In Abuja & Lagos

Sheffield Hallam University offers many opportunities and activities to support your personal and professional development. We will help you gain the skills, knowledge and experience to become a successful graduate. You can also gain work experience through our short and long-term placements and consultancy projects with real employers.

We are also offering a £3,000 discount to Nigerian students starting undergraduate and masters courses in September and January.

A Sheffield Hallam qualification can help you;

increase your career options

enhance your knowledge and experience of a subject or industry

apply your learning and skills to the workplace

gain professional accredited qualifications

stand out from other graduates

Sheffield is an affordable city with a low cost of living compared to other UK cities. The city is home to 50,000 students and has a growing Nigerian student community.

Admission is still open for courses starting in January and September 2018. See full list of courses starting in January.

To apply for a Masters course, below are the documents required

Degree Certificate/Statement of result

Academic transcript of undergraduate studies

Two academic references (OR one academic and one employer references)

WAEC/NECO certificate with minimum of C6 in English

Statement of purpose

Curriculum Vitae

If you would like advice on the course options available or help with your application, please contact the Sheffield Hallam Nigeria Office. Also for how to apply for undergraduate, top-up, and PHD courses please also contact the Sheffield Hallam Nigeria Office.

We will also be in Abuja this week!

You can also contact us by phone or email if you are not able to meet us in Lagos or Abuja.

LAGOS

Mondays – Fridays

9am to 5pm

Sheffield Hallam University

Nigeria Office

3rd Floor, 76 Opebi Road

Ikeja, Lagos

08074094970, 08074094965

africa@shu.ac.uk

www.shu.ac.uk/nigeria

ABUJA

Wednesday, 8th November

10am – 1pm

TGM Education

Suite 301A DBM Plaza, Plot 1381-1383

Cadastral Zone A02 (Opp First Forty Hotel)

Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja

Phone: 08034283063

Thursday, 9th November

10am to 1pm

UKEAS

Ground Floor, Osas & Oseji Building,

50, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent,

Between UBA and H-Medix,

Wuse 2, Abuja

