Aviation stakeholders back establishment of national carrier – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Aviation stakeholders back establishment of national carrier
The Punch
Despite the mixed reactions that trailed the hint that the government plans to float a national carrier due to the failure of past attempts, aviation experts have expressed the belief that if done properly this time, the new airline will reposition the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!