AXA Mansard, IFC, ACA, others to finance N28bn 150-bed hospital, two clinics in Lagos

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

THE BOARD of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, has announced an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Africa Capital Alliance (a Private Equity fund) and other strategic investors to finance the construction of a 150-bed hospital and two 10-bed clinics in Lagos with a two to three-year period. In a notice to The Nigerian Stock […]

