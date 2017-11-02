Banega: Sevilla Was Not Motivated By Revenge To Win

Ever Banega has insisted that Sevilla’s 2-1 win over Spartak Moscow was not a revenge mission and has praised the resurgence of his side.

Sevilla suffered a damaging loss in the reverse fixture , losing 5-1 to Spartak Moscow away from home.

However, they got a win in the reverse fixture, beating the same Russia outfit 2-1 on Wednesday.

“This wasn’t about revenge, this was about the three points,” he said.

“We tried to control the game at all moments, but what was most impressive about our performance is that it demonstrated the personality of the squad. We never lost our cool and we reacted well.”

The post Banega: Sevilla Was Not Motivated By Revenge To Win appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

