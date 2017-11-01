Bank cleaner docked over alleged N 150,000 phone theft

A cleaner, Oyeleye Olamilekan, 27, who allegedly stole a phone worth N150, 000, was on Wednesday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused, whose address was not given, is facing a count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Friday Mameh, told the court that the accused committed the offence at 5:00p.m. on Oct. 24 at a branch of Sterling bank located on No. 20, Marina St., Lagos.

Mameh said that the accused stole an I Phone valued at N150, 000 from Mr John Amen, a staff member of the bank.

“The accused entered the office of the complainant and stole his phone,’’ Mameh said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that stealing attracts three years’ imprisonment.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty, and the Magistrate, Mrs F. M. Dalley, granted him bail in the sum of N20, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must be blood relations to the accused.

Dalley adjourned the case until Nov. 23 for mention.

NAN

