Barcelona suffer Roberto, Gomes double injury blow
Vanguard
Barcelona suffer Roberto, Gomes double injury blow
Barcelona duo Sergi Roberto and Andre Gomes will be sidelined for around a month after picking up hamstring injuries in Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Olympiakos, the club confirmed on Wednesday. Barcelona players. Roberto, who has featured more often at …
