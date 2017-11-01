Pages Navigation Menu

Barcelona suffer Roberto, Gomes double injury blow – Vanguard

Nov 1, 2017


Barcelona suffer Roberto, Gomes double injury blow
Barcelona duo Sergi Roberto and Andre Gomes will be sidelined for around a month after picking up hamstring injuries in Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Olympiakos, the club confirmed on Wednesday. Barcelona players. Roberto, who has featured more often at …
