Barcelona suffer Roberto, Gomes double injury blow

Barcelona duo Sergi Roberto and Andre Gomes will be sidelined for around a month after picking up hamstring injuries in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Olympiakos, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Roberto, who has featured more often at right-back than his preferred central midfield role under Ernesto Valverde, hobbled off at half-time in Athens, whilst Portuguese international Gomes only featured for the final 15 minutes.

“The midfielder from Reus (Roberto) has a torn right hamstring which will keep him out for approximately five weeks,” Barca said in a statement.

“(Gomes) with an injury in his right hamstring will be sidelined for around three to four weeks.”

Both players will miss league games against Sevilla and Leganes, as well as a Champions League trip to Juventus.

However, Gomes could be in contention to face his old club Valencia in a top of the table La Liga clash on November 25 or 26.

Despite drawing a blank in a Champions League group game for the first time in five years, Barca remain well on course to reach the last 16 as they hold a three-point lead over Juventus with a point in Turin enough to also guarantee top spot in Group D.

The post Barcelona suffer Roberto, Gomes double injury blow appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

