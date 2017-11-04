BDSpark Empowers You With Computer Coding Scholarship Courtesy Univelcity

Univelcity – a training institute set up to help young Africans accelerate their careers in technology through well-developed industry ready curriculum and well-experienced faculties. – in partnership with BDSpark is offering Computer Coding scholarship to two graduates interested in learning programming.

In an interview with BDSpark (the youth empowerment arm of BusinessDay), the chancellor of Univelcity who is also the Co-Founder of BudgIT, Joseph Agunbiade, talked about his journey so far as a serial entrepreneur, the challenges he has faced while building the different businesses he’s involved, and the importance of empowerment.

Check out the Interview Below.

To stand a chance to be one of the two people to be empowered with Computer Coding Scholarship – ENTER THE ROOKIE CONTEST

ABOUT THE SPARK: BDSpark is the youth empowerment arm of BusinessDay created to solely to provide a platform where Nigerian youths can express, engage in positive activities, or harness and project their innate abilities. BDSpark is a unique blend of entertainment, information and empowerment tailored to help youths discover, if they have not; develop, if they have discovered then deploy if they have developed, their talents and potentials.

