 Beauty Queen, Dancia Blast RCCG Pastor – Let The Devil Punish Pastor Adeboye | Nigeria Today
Beauty Queen, Dancia Blast RCCG Pastor – Let The Devil Punish Pastor Adeboye

Posted on Nov 30, 2017 in Entertainment, News

The viral video featuring Redeemed Christian Church Of God General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye asking members to donate One billion Naira for church project has been met with fierce condemnation and mixed reactions as every meaningful Nigerians has criticized to move.

Daddy Freeze and others has fired shots at the man of God and the latest to slam him us Beauty entrepreneur Dencia. Daddy Freeze had also criticized the demand stating that the church had enough structures and funds should be utilized for the creation of social amenities in the country.
In reaction to Daddy Freeze post, Dencia who is known for being vocal on controversial issues, dropped a nasty comment on his page.

Let the devil punish this man cuz God’s punishment will be nice. You know what he is the devil,if you live in Africa and can open you mouth and say this, that mouth needs to be slapped off your face.. the audacity .. well his disciples created the monster, the people who worship these men instead of God, created this bloddy money hungry men and women called pastors. May the suffering of Nigerian men and women visit him in his sleep

1 Comment on "Beauty Queen, Dancia Blast RCCG Pastor – Let The Devil Punish Pastor Adeboye"

Michael Peter
Guest
Michael Peter
Dancia or what they call your name, why are you using your mouth to kill yourself, opening your dirty mouth to curse a man of your grandfather age, a man of God of Adeboye calibre, and your parents are keeping quiet. I think a fool like u is good for deterent sample for others to learn from. Papa adeboye will never respond to a dead dog like u. But the curse u sent is coming back to you stronger in many folds than u sent it becos Adeoye is bigger that both your curse and Satan…. I congratulate your parent… Read more »
04/12/2017 12:24 am
