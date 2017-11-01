Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Because I stopped pension thieves I am subjected to relentless persecution, media trail – Maina

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has alleged that he is being subjected to relentless persecution and media trail because he stopped pension thieves from stealing N5.32bn monthly from the office of the Head of Service and Police Pension office alone. Maina In an interview with journalists in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.