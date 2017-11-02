Benue govt deploys experts to Gboko, Vandeikya over Monkey Pox rumours

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—Following reported cases of suspected Monkey Pox outbreak in Gboko and Vandeikya Local Government areas of Benue State, the state government has deployed medical personnel to the concerned areas to carry out necessary investigations.

This was made known in statement, yesterday, in Makurdi, the state capital, by the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Cecelia Ojabo.

The statement read: “On receiving the report of the suspected cases, I immediately deployed medical doctors to the areas. The blood sample of the suspected victims will be taken for necessary laboratory analysis to confirm whether or not they are indeed cases of Monkey Pox.

“I urge the people of the state not to panic, but remain calm as necessary measures have been put in place to protect our people from the disease.”

Dr. Ojabo explained that the state government had long before now, shown serious concern over the outbreak of the disease in other parts of the country.

“That was why we embarked on sensitisation campaigns on how people can guard against contacting it,” he added.

Precautions

The Commissioner appealed to anyone, who sees and suspects an outbreak anywhere in the state, to immediately report to the nearest medical facility for prompt action.

She further advised the people to abstain from the consumption of any form of bush meat, particularly monkey, rat and squirrel, adding that handshakes should be reduced as preventive measures.

She urged medical personnel to have a high index of suspicion of all fevers of unknown origin and make necessary referral to the Infection Unit of the Benue State Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Two days ago, rumours of suspected outbreak of the virus at Agedam area of Gboko town filtered into Makurdi town, creating fears among residents of the town.

