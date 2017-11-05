Biafra: Buhari tasks universities on Nigeria unity

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged universities in the country to carry out researches and come up with solutions that would help the country stay together. Buhari said Nigeria cannot afford to lose any of its parts to secession. He stated this in Akwa Ibom State on Saturday during the 22nd and 23rd convocation of the […]

