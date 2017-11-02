Biafra: How Igbos have demonstrated faith in one Nigeria – Governor Ikpeazu

Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor of Abia State has insisted that people of the South-East have shown more faith in the unity of Nigeria than any other region. Ikpeazu said due to the faith Igbos had in Nigeria, they were found all over the country, including Sambisa Forest. Speaking with newsmen, the governor said people of the […]

Biafra: How Igbos have demonstrated faith in one Nigeria – Governor Ikpeazu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

