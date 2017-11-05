Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: IPOB discovers more bodies of slain members near Nnamdi Kanu’s house

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared 21 days mourning for its members who died during the military invasion of the home of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, at Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State. This is even as the group says it has discovered more corpses of slain members in a bush within the precincts […]

