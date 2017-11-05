Biafra: President Buhari hates Igbos deeply – Amaechi

A First Republic Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amaechi has faulted the manner with which President Muhammadu Buhari handled Nnamdi Kanu and his Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, secessionist group. The 88-year-old and the only surviving member of the pre-independence Zikist Movement spoke with Punch. He said President Buhari handled the Nnamdi Kanu’s issue with his […]

Biafra: President Buhari hates Igbos deeply – Amaechi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

