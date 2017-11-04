Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra Youth League warns MASSOB, IPOB to stop claiming Niger Delta, Middle Belt

Posted on Nov 4, 2017

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has cautioned pro-Biafra agitators to stop including South South as part of the proposed republic. This is contained in a statement on Saturday by BNYL Deputy Leader and Head of Operations, Biafra Broadcasting Service, Ebuta Ogar Takon. He recalled the declaration by MASSOB on July 5, 2017 which sparked reaction […]

