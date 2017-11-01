Biden in Chicago: Trump a ‘charlatan’ who needs to ‘stop tweeting’ – Chicago Tribune
|
Chicago Tribune
|
Biden in Chicago: Trump a 'charlatan' who needs to 'stop tweeting'
Chicago Tribune
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs on Nov. 1, 2017, in Chicago. Biden addressed the consequences of U.S. disengagement from world leadership. (Scott Olson / Getty Images). Rick PearsonChicago Tribune.
Biden rips Trump as 'charlatan'
Biden lashes out at Trump's 'Hobbesian' worldview ahead of president's Asia trip
Stop this tweeting, it's childish, Ex-VP Joe Biden blasts Trump
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!