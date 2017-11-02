Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Big jump in black farmers – Times LIVE

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Big jump in black farmers
Times LIVE
Consultants Agri Development Solutions – with agriculture body Agri SA and the magazine Landbouweekblad – recently conducted a national audit of the transaction of agricultural land from 1994 to 2016. The audit processed the information from the deeds …
2000 guns lost by SA police since 2014, 13 foundIndependent Online

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.