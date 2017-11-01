Big Shaq tries—and fails—to explain ‘Man’s Not Hot’ – The Daily Dot
|
The Daily Dot
|
Big Shaq tries—and fails—to explain 'Man's Not Hot'
The Daily Dot
“Big Shaq,” the British rapper character played by comedian Michael Dapaah, scored a huge hit in August with his BBC radio freestyle, “Man's Not Hot.” It's a song about how girls tell him to take off his jacket, but he declines, because “man's not hot …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!