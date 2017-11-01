Billboard Names Selena Gomez Woman Of The Year For 2017

Pages Navigation Menu

Award winning singer, actress and producer, Selena Gomez has been named Billboard’s 2017 Woman of the Year. The two-time Billboard 200 chart-leader will be presented with the award Nov. 30 at the annual Women in Music dinner and awards gala, held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Selena Gomez joins an all-star cast …

