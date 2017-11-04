Birdchain will Allow You to Monetize Your Unused SMS

Mobile service providers often offer service plans, with the unlimited amounts of SMS for regular users. While mobile communications remain popular and pervasive, consumers are prone to turn away from traditional SMS and find more convenient solutions for them for messaging their friends and family members’ with digital messages and media.

In order to start profiting from the unused SMS messages, people will only have to download an instant messaging app and fix the number of SMS they want to sell. The messages will be sold automatically in the background of the app, and the earnings will be transferred to the wallet inside the app. Transparency and fairness of the payments will be guaranteed by using Smart Contracts.

“People do not send SMS anymore, as it’s more convenient for everybody to simply use instant messaging apps. We are developing a solution, which will be useful for everyone as people will get an opportunity to profit from selling something they actually don’t use, and the same time businesses pay top dollar for every single SMS message. Thus, people get an opportunity to put their unused SMS to good use, and businesses will get better service and significantly reduced costs.” states Audrius Vrubliauskas, the CEO of Birdchain

It is important to stress, that the same as using regular A2P services companies will have to provide their own contact list to set the campaign. Birdchain will not deliver an SMS to the app user’s contact list. It will also temporarily block incoming SMS and calls from the users that will have received transactional messages from them before.

The regular mobile service consumers, by selling their SMS will not feel being ripped-off for paying for the mobile service they are unable to use up, with the profit possibility making the deal even sweeter. Simultaneously, there are more advantages for businesses. Smart Contracts will guarantee that SMS is really sent to their contact, multiple peers will increase delivery speed, and companies will not be forced to commit to the fixed amount of the messages they must send.

The estimated global A2P SMS market value in 2015 was US$56 billion. It is expected to rocket up to US$84 billion by 2024.

About us:

Birdchain is a new A2P SMS service developed by a Lithuania-based company Vertex which has been operating in the market as A2P SMS aggregator since 2009. Its idea is both simple and groundbreaking. Birdchain will use specific blockchain features (as well as off-chain technologies) to distribute A2P SMS through regular people’s phones. To accelerate the development of the new service the company is going to launch an ICO in the late autumn.

