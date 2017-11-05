Bishop Korir to be given state funeral – Ruto – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Bishop Korir to be given state funeral – Ruto
The Star, Kenya
DP William Ruto with other leaders at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Eldoret where he attended a mass for the late Bishop Korir. MATHEWS NDANYI. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. The late Bishop Cornelius Korir will get a state funeral in …
DP Ruto: Bishop Korir will be granted state funeral
Bishop Korir: A cleric who cherished peace, cohesion and development in humanity
Uhuru grants Catholic Bishop Korir a State funeral
