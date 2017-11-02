Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Bullish Above $500

Key Points

Bitcoin cash price remains in an uptrend and recently traded above the $500 level against the US Dollar.

There is a short-term bullish trend line forming with support at $510 on the hourly chart of BCH/USD (data feed from Kraken).

The price broke a major bearish trend line at $460 to initiate the current uptrend, which is a positive sign.

Bitcoin cash price is surging higher and placed well above $500 against the US Dollar. BCH/USD might continue to move higher towards $580-600.

Bitcoin Cash Price Trend

There was a solid start to a new uptrend in Bitcoin cash above $440 this week against the US Dollar. There were decent gains in BCH and the price was even able to move above the $450 resistance. To initiate the upside, there was a break above a major bearish trend line at $460. It opened the doors for more gains and the price was able to move above the $500 handle. It traded to a new monthly high at $543 from where a correction was initiated.

The price moved below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $425 low to $543 high. However, the downside move was prevented by the $500 handle. Moreover, the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $425 low to $543 high also acted as a support. There is a short-term bullish trend line forming with support at $510 on the hourly chart of BCH/USD. The trend support is holding losses very well and might continue to act as a support above $500.

As long as the price is above the $500 handle, there are chances of more gains above $550.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD is currently near the overbought levels.

Major Support Level – $500

Major Resistance Level – $550

Charts courtesy – Trading View, Kraken

