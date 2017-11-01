Bitcoin Reaches New High After Futures Announcement – Forbes
|
Forbes
|
Bitcoin Reaches New High After Futures Announcement
Forbes
Bitcoin prices reached a fresh, all-time high earlier today, extending their gains after exchange operator CME Group announced plans to launch Bitcoin futures later in the year. The digitial currency's price rose to as much as $6,629 today, according …
The three possible outcomes of CME Group's bitcoin foray
Euphoria for Bitcoin Futures Conjures Bad CDO Memories for One Firm
'Playing With Fire': Critics Condemn CME's Bitcoin Futures Plan
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!