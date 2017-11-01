Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin surge as leading derivatives platform announce trade in cryptocurrency

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Bitcoin, Technology | 0 comments

Bitcoin surge as leading derivatives platform announce trade in cryptocurrency

Bitcoin surge as leading derivatives platform announce trade in cryptocurrency

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Trade in bitcoin has received a massive boost as the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group Inc. announce it will introduce trading in bitcoin before the year runs out. News about the announcement was mainly responsible for a new all time high in trade of bitcoin as price of the virtual currency…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Bitcoin surge as leading derivatives platform announce trade in cryptocurrency appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.