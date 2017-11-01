Pages Navigation Menu

Black College Student repeatedly Poisoned by White Roommate until She moved Out

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

A black student at the University of Hartford has revealed that she was poisoned repeatedly by her roommate until she moved out. Chennel “Jazzy“ Rowe was a freshman roommate of Brianna Brochu, and while the two didn’t get along, Jazzy assumed that was all to it. Unknown to her, Brochu had been poisoning her all along. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

