Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Black College Woman repeatedly Poisoned by White Roommate until She moved Out – BellaNaija

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Black College Woman repeatedly Poisoned by White Roommate until She moved Out
BellaNaija
A black student at the University of Hartford has revealed that she was poisoned repeatedly by her roommate until she moved out. Chennel “Jazzy“ Rowe was a freshman roommate of Brianna Brochu, and while the 2 didn't get along, Jazzy assumed that was …
University of Hartford student speaks out on alleged bullying by her now-former roommateFOX 61
Brianna Brochu: 5 Fast Facts You Need to KnowHeavy.com
White freshman who rubbed used tampons on her black roommate's bag gets arrestedThe Tab (blog)
Blavity
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.