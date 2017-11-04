Pages Navigation Menu

Blame Buhari, Govs for Nigerians woes

Contrary to what we Nigerians are being fed on a daily basis by our President, the Vice President and their Surrogates, Governors in their second term, immediate past Governors, the Niger Delta Militants and the current Managers of our economy are the group responsible for our economic downturn and the recession.   PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, […]

