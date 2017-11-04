Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bobrisky Buys His Gateman Jacob, New iphone 6.. To Storm Snapchat Chat Soon (VIDEO)

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria’s male barbie, Bobrisky bought for his gateman Jacob new iphone 6. Bobrisky’s Jacob set to storm snapchat as Bobrisky buys him an IPhone6   Bobrisky’s Jacob set to storm snapchat as Bobrisky buys him an IPhone6 A post shared by DATSWASUP (@datswasup) on Nov 4, 2017 at 1:05am PDT

The post Bobrisky Buys His Gateman Jacob, New iphone 6.. To Storm Snapchat Chat Soon (VIDEO) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.