Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bobrisky storms Ghana with a full face of make-up…but his filter on Snapchat makes him look very pale!

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian self acclaimed male barbie, Bobrisky is out in Accra, Ghana living the best of his life, as he claims, and took to social media to share photos of himself with heavy makeup on. He however appeared very pale in one pic and its either there was too much light or it’s a filter  gone wrong. See below. Source: …

The post Bobrisky storms Ghana with a full face of make-up…but his filter on Snapchat makes him look very pale! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.