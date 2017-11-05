Body shamers come for Simi in recent photo

She just can not catch a break! Simi, was again put on scrutiny by fans who have no other job but to judge what she wears or how she looks. They again came for her over a recent photo shared as many body shamed her saying she was adding weight. Read the comments below: Source …

The post Body shamers come for Simi in recent photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

