BoI, Gates Foundation, CGAP partner to boost entrepreneurship
Vanguard
BoI, Gates Foundation, CGAP partner to boost entrepreneurship
BANK of Industry, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP), are collaborating to boost entrepreneurship, deepen financial inclusion and fast-track poverty eradication in the country. Naira. Mrs Toyin Adeniji …
