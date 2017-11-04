Boko Haram: NAF bombard terrorists holding meeting in Sambisa forest

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday bombarded Boko Haram terrorists holding a meeting inside Sambisa forest. Air Commodore, Olatokunbo Adesanya, Director of Public Relations and Information, said this in a statement on Saturday. He noted that fighter jets conducted an air interdiction mission on a large structure in Talala, a location in Sambisa occupied by Boko […]

