Boko Haram Still on the Prowl – THISDAY Newspapers

Boko Haram Still on the Prowl
Amnesty International (AI), a global human rights organisation, last Monday said the resurgence in Boko Haram attacks and suicide bombings in Nigeria has left over 381 civilians dead since April 2017, with casualty figures more than doubling those of …
