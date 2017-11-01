BREAKING: APC Leader, Tinubu Loses Son – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: APC Leader, Tinubu Loses Son
The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has lost one of his sons. The son, Jide, was gathered to have died in the early hours of today, November 1. Although details of the death are still sketchy, APC chieftains
