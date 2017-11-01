Pages Navigation Menu

Bola Tinubu, APC national leader loses first son

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

National leader of the APC, ￼Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has lost his first son, Jide Tinubu. Jide was a law graduate of the University of Liverpool, England. He obtained a Masters degree in Maritime Law from the University of London and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1999. The late lawyer had served as […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

