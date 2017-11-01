Bola Tinubu loses first son

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday lost his oldest son, Babajide. The Lagos State Chairman of the APC, Chief Henry Ajomale, confirmed this to our correspondent on the telephone. Ajomale, while condoling with the former Lagos State governor, denied reports that he issued a statement. He said, “I …

The post Bola Tinubu loses first son appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

