Bola Tinubu speaks over the death of his son

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has finally broken silence over the death of his son, the leader describes the death as a grave loss”, saying he wished he could bring him back. Jide Tinubu died on Wednesday at the age of 37, several prominent Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, …

The post Bola Tinubu speaks over the death of his son appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

