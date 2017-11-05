Book on female directors for launch in Lagos – The Nation Newspaper
Book on female directors for launch in Lagos
Ladies Calling the Shots', a book chronicling the exploits of 16 female film and television directors in Nigeria will be launched in Lagos on Monday November 13, 2017. The event will hold at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Kofo Abayomi …
Osoba chairs launch of book on female filmmakers
