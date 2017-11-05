Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Book on female directors for launch in Lagos – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Book on female directors for launch in Lagos
The Nation Newspaper
Ladies Calling the Shots', a book chronicling the exploits of 16 female film and television directors in Nigeria will be launched in Lagos on Monday November 13, 2017. The event will hold at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Kofo Abayomi
Osoba chairs launch of book on female filmmakersTheCable

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.