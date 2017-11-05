Borno Promises To Return IDPs To Their States In 2018

The Deputy Governor of Borno State, Usman Durkwa, has stated that plans are underway to ensure that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state return to their communities before the first quarter of 2018.

The Deputy Governor made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

According to him, there were still a handful of camps within the state hosting the IDPs, but that expectation was that IDPs would be returned to their communities early next year.

Dikwa further stressed that with the coming of the North East Development Commission, things will hasten the realisation of government expectation of returning the IDPs, adding that the commission would seriously complement the efforts of the state government.

He also said the commission would, among other things, coordinate projects and programmes within the Master Plan for the rehabilitation, resettlement, reconciliation, reconstruction and sustainable development of the North-East Zone.

According to him, the functions of the commission also include infrastructure, human and social services.

Durkwa commended the Federal Government in ensuring improvement in the living standard of the IDPs.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday handed over 33,114 (50kg) bags of rice and other relief materials to assist IDPs in Borno.

The gesture was part way of the efforts by the Federal Government to ease life for those affected by the activities of the insurgents in the North- East.

The post Borno Promises To Return IDPs To Their States In 2018 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

