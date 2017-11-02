Boss Mustapha: What new SGF said about Lawal, Buhari

Boss Mustapha, the newly-appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has described President Muhammadu Buhari, as a man with deep compassion for the suffering of Nigerian masses. He, however, pledged that the current administration led by the APC would recover the lost ground and assuage the plight of the people. Mustapha spoke on Wednesday […]

