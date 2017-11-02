Pages Navigation Menu

Boss Mustapha: What new SGF said about Lawal, Buhari

Posted on Nov 2, 2017

Boss Mustapha, the newly-appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has described President Muhammadu Buhari, as a man with deep compassion for the suffering of Nigerian masses. He, however, pledged that the current administration led by the APC would recover the lost ground and assuage the plight of the people. Mustapha spoke on Wednesday […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

