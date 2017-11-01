Breaking: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu loses first son

The first son of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been reported dead.

According to Lagos APC Chairman, Otunba Henry Ajomale in a short statement on Wednesday said: It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the Son of Our dear and esteemed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

More details soon

The post Breaking: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu loses first son appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

