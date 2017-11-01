Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu loses first son

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The first son of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been reported dead.

According to Lagos APC Chairman, Otunba Henry Ajomale in a short statement on Wednesday said: It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the Son of Our dear and esteemed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

More details soon

