Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Bola Tinubu loses first son, Jide

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

APC national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has lost his first son, Jide Tinubu. Late Jide was a law graduate of the University of Liverpool, England. He obtained a Masters degree in Maritime Law from the University of London and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1999.   Details Later…

