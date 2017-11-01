Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[BREAKING] Court Dismisses Diezani’s Application To Return To Nigeria – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

[BREAKING] Court Dismisses Diezani's Application To Return To Nigeria
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos has dismissed an application by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke urging it to compel the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, to bring her back to Nigeria.
Court rejects Diezani's request to appear for money laundering trialTheCable
BREAKING: Court dismisses Diezani's application for trial in NigeriaThe Punch
Court throws out Diezani's request for trial in NigeriaRipples Nigeria
TV360 –Africa Independent Television
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.