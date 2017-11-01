Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: DSS finally brings Dasuki to court over Metuh’s trial

Posted on Nov 1, 2017

The Department of State Service, DSS, on Wednesday brought former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, to an Abuja Federal High Court. The development was in compliance with an order by the court. DailyPost reports that Dasuki decked in a light blue attire with a cap to match arrived the court in company of DSS operatives, […]

