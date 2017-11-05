Breaking: IGP slams N5bn defamation suit against Misau

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has instituted a N5billion defamation suit against Senator Isah Misau, who he said raised sundry corruption allegations against him in the media.

The IGP, in the suit he filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, insisted that Misua who is representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, greatly tarnished his public image.

For instance, the IGP told the court that Misau had in a news report entitled “Police Officers pay bribe for special promotion—Senator”, published in the Daily Trust of August 10, quoted thus: “You are talking about N500,000, it’s beyond that. A serving police officer aware of the trend has told me that they pay as much as N2.5m to get special promotion. Other sources have also confirmed to me. So it is nothing but fact.”

He told the court that the lawmaker had in other reports that were published in the same paper on August 22 and 26, , entitled , “Bribe for promotion: “Senator asks DSS to probe Police, PSC”, and “Senator accuses IGP of collecting N120 billion from oil firms, others”, accused him of perpetuating bribery and corruption in the Nigerian Police Force.

More details soon

